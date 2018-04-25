Gerry Michael Shoemaker, born September 3, 1964, in Morton, MS, passed away at his home in D’Lo on April 19, 2018.

Michael was the owner of the D’Lo Antique Store in D’Lo, MS

Michael is survived by his brother, Jerry Shoemaker (Debbie); his sisters, Sherry Roby (John) and Shelia Moudy (Paul).

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Sylvester and Helen (Parker) Shoemaker Osborn; brother, Terry Jack Shoemaker; sister, Merry Thompson.

Visitation was held on Sunday, April 22, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Tutor Funeral Home in Mendenhall. Funeral services followed at 2:30 p.m. at D’Lo United Methodist Church in D’Lo. Burial was in the D’Lo Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall, Ms.