Jerry Glynn Thrash, age 56, a resident of Morton formerly of Forest died Wednesday May 9, 2018 at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018 from the chapel of the Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the service time at 2:00 p.m. Final resting place will be Harperville Memorial Park.

Jerry was born in Vicksburg on April 4, 1962. He was a member of Harperville Baptist Church. He was a longtime Registered Nurse. Jerry loved flowers and was an avid gardener. He loved his family and enjoyed being with friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Thrash.

Survivors include his longtime partner Tim Goodin, mother Dot Gilmer and step-father Charles Gilmer. He is also survived by three sisters; Regina Lyle (Steve), June Haralson (Deril Jones), and Lisa Carpenter (Greg), and one brother; John Thrash (Jennifer). Other survivors include four nieces, three nephews and five great nieces.