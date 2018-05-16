Michael Thomas Rigdon

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 9:40am

Michael Thomas  Rigdon,  age 67,  a resident of  Forest, MS died on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.   

Services were held Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Harrison and Rev. Rusty Walton officiating, interment followed  in the Church cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at Ott and Lee Funeral Home of Forest, MS.

 A native of Newton County, Mr. Rigdon was a resident of the Ringgold Community of Scott County, MS for many years where he attended Ephesus Baptist Church. Mr. Rigdon was a member of Pinckney Lodge #0313 and a retiree after 36 years of service with Diamond Offshore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Rowena Rigdon of Union, MS; grandparents Malcolm and Cecil Ezell of Decatur, MS and Marshall and Mae Rigdon of Union, MS.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Linda Rigdon of Forest; Daughter Susan (Jon) Withers of Philadelphia, MS; Son Jake (Stephanie) Rigdon of Newton, MS; nine  grandchildren, Blake Rigdon, Jessica Everett, Chase Rigdon, John Michael Everett, Chloe Rigdon, Grace Everett, Shelby Walsh, Kerri Gipson (Chris), Justin Withers (Samantha); brothers Milford (Gay) Rigdon of Union, MS and Denis (Judy) Rigdon of Duncan, OK,; sister Yolanda (Basil) Arthur of Union, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Blake Rigdon, Chase Rigdon, John Michael Everett, Wade Rigdon, Kevin Rigdon, Ryan Rigdon,  Paul Calhoun, Dewey Arthur, Jason Rigdon,  and Lucas Arthur.

 

