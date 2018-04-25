Mildred Jean Wilcher Warren, age 74, passed away on April 21, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family in Morton, MS.

Mildred was born in Scott County, MS to Danny and Tilda Perkins.

She is survived by son, Danny Wilcher (Iva Nell); daughter, Penny Bell (Jimmy); sister, Mary Cox; step-sons, Rickey Warren (Robie) and Yancy Warren (Jamie); 9 Grandchildren; 12 Great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Aaron Batte, Jonathan Woods, Rickey Warren, Matthew Warren, Terrell Harvey, Max Harvey, Joel Overstreet and James Higgins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Danny and Tilda Perkins; husbands, Gene Wilcher and James “Speedy” Warren; sons, Bobby Wilcher and Walter Ronald Wilcher; granddaughter, Dana Wilcher; brothers, Dennis Perkins, Thomas Perkins, Billy Perkins and Kendall Perkins; and great-granddaughter, Janielle Farmer.

Visitation was Monday, April 23, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel of Forest. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. at Kalem Methodist Church with Bro. Scott Adcox and Bro. James Lee O’Cain officiating. Burial followed at Kalem Methodist Church Cemetery.