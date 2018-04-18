Millard Dewitt Shows

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:39am

Millard Dewitt Shows, Sr. passed away on April 7, 2018, at UMMC surrounded by his family. He was born on April 25, 1944, to the late Dewitt and Velma (Dollar) Shows in Simpson County.

He married the love of his life, Linda (Walker) Shows, on August 3, 1963. They had four children, Millard D. Shows Jr. (Buster & Regina) of Mendenhall, Mike Shows (Tiffany) of Flowood, Steve Shows (Tabitha Lowery) of Mendenhall, Joey Shows (Jamie) of Mendenhall; nine grandchildren, McKenzie Shows, Madison Shows, Joshua Shows, Leslie Shows, Destiny Shows, Katelyn Shows, Matthew Shows, Marissa Shows, Marlee Shows; six great-grandchildren; Hendrix Shows, Jolene Shows, Baby Waylon Shows, Reilyn Smith, Brooks Green, Arianna Martin and sister, Sarah Shows Hankins.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Annie Lou Shows, Mary Shows Throneberry, Lona Gerome Shows, James Henry Shows, Joyce Shows Roberts, Beth Shows Todd, Nancy Shows King and Margarette Shows.

The family received friends on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Tutor Funeral Home in Mendenhall from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.  Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Mendenhall, MS with interment following in Old Good Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.

 

