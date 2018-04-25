The Morton Lady Panthers Softball won District Champs 8-0. The Lady Panthers beat Yazoo County April 17 to clinch title. The Lady Panthers faced Columbia High School in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 was Tuesday at Columbia but results were not available at press time. Games two and three will be at Morton with the first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Panthers coaching staff include, head coach Rob Knight, assistant coaches are Rachel Hurley, Jorga Wilson, Jenna Campbell. Lady Panthers team members are, seniors, #4 Kathryn Reeves, #23 Taylor Tucker. Junior, #5 Trinity Hammons. Sophomores, #22 Rachel Revette, #13 Malory Irby, #12 Karlee McCrory, #19 Madison Crotwell, #26 Reagan Hughes. Freshman, #16 Vaden Latham, #14 Brook Harrison, #17 Lexi Brown. BMJ, #18 Anna Grace Tadlock, #20 Tori Johnson, #6 Mikayla Parks, #2 Ashley Smith, #7 Parris Gammage, #1 Angel Shamblee, #21 Macy McMillan, #15 Leah Harrison, #24 Marley Stokely, and #11 Emma Crotwell.