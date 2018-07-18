Lake youth football/cheer registration now in progress

Lake Youth Sports Organization is holding open registration for 2018 youth football and cheerleading until August 3.

Forms can be picked up at The Hornets Nest in Lake or receive by texting or calling Wendy Clark at 601-507-8249 to have a registration form e-mailed.

The fee for football is $80 and cheerleading is $60. Each child will keep their uniform at the end of the season. Please make checks payable to Lake Youth Organization. A valid birth certificate is required.

Registration forms are to be returned to Lake Youth Organization, P.O. Box 61, Lake, MS 39092. For questions or additional information please contact Robert Savell at 601-919-7924.