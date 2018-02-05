Ninth Annual Run Forest Run is May 12

The Bank of Forest’s ninth annual Run Forest Run 5K run/walk will be held next weekend as part of fund raising efforts for Scott County Relay for Life.

The 5K event is scheduled for Saturday, May 12, through the streets of downtown Forest and Gaddis Park. Registration and packet pickup will start at 7 a.m. and the 5K race will start at 8 a.m. The half mile fun run for children will start at 9 a.m.

The course will begin at the Bank of Forest on Wade Street and continue to Front Street, under the bridge and over the Highway 35 overpass to Gaddis Park and return to the bank.

The early bird entry fee is $20 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run (t-shirt not included for fun run) due by Monday, May 7 and includes two chances on door prizes (only one will win). The late fee will be $25 for 5K and still only $10 for the fun run after that date. There will be no refunds. Separate t-shirts are available for $10 each and must be ordered by May 7.

Awards will be given in the 5K including overall male and female winners and top three racers in each age group: 19 and under, 20-34, 35-49, 50-64, 65 and over.

In the fun run, awards will be given to the overall male and female winner and all participants will receive participation awards.

Registration forms are available online at: www.mstrackclub.com and www.bkforest.com

Forms are also available at Bank of Forest, Forest Insurance, Bank of Forest - Flowood and Bank of Walnut Grove.

Make checks payable to: Bank of Forest and send entry form, fees to: Bank of Forest, Attention Ronnie Fortinberry, P.O. Box 60, Forest, MS 39074.