Sebastopol gives Mooney first win

The Sebastopol Bobcats defended their home turf and gave Coach Nicky Mooney his first victory by shutting out the Clarkdale Bulldogs 38-0 last Friday night. Even with the rain coming down, the Bobcat offense started hot with 14 unanswered first quarter points, and neither the rain nor the Bulldog defense was able to slow the offense down.

At half-time Sebastopol had a 20-0 lead and never looked back. They would go on add three more scores in the second half to finish off the Bulldogs.

Senior, Javiers Johnson, had 119 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns. QB, Austin Wilson was 5 of 12 for 63 yards through the air and added 30 yards on 6 carries with 1 touchdown on the ground.

On defense the Bobcats bent, but never broke as they kept the visiting Bulldogs from reaching the endzone all night. Bobcat senior linebacker, Kaden Goss, led the way on defense with 11 tackles, seven of those being solo tackles, and junior, Jaylen Griffin, chipped in with eight tackles. Ethan Boleware intercepted a pass as the defense held Clarkdale’s QB, Moffet, to 1of 10 passing with three yards. The Bobcats were also strong against the run as they held the Bulldogs to just 90 yards on 40 carries.

Coach Mooney was glad to get that first win and was proud of his team for not making mistakes. “I thought we played a mistake free football game,” Mooney said.

It is going to take the same level of execution this week as Sebastopol hosts cross county rival Lake Friday night. “We are going to have to play the same kind of game to get the win Friday night.” The Bobcats and Hornets kickoff at 7:00 p.m.